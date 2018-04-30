El vocal del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) Juan Manuel Fernández, ha asegurado que "no había ningún motivo" para actuar contra el juez que emitió el voto particular en el caso de 'La Manada', Ricardo González; antes de su participación en este polémico fallo.

En declaraciones a LaSexta, Fernández se refería a lo insinuado por el ministro de Justicia, Rafael Catalá, quien ha señalado que en Navarra "todos saben" que este magistrado "tiene algún problema singular" y el CGPJ podía haber actuado "preventivamente".

"El Consejo no ha actuado porque no ha habido ninguna actuación disciplinaria contra el magistrado González", ha sentenciado el vocal, quien ha asegurado que "no había ningún motivo" para tomar medidas sobre ese magistrado antes de su intervención en el juicio.

Fernández, quien ha declinado hacer más consideraciones sobre el tema para "no alimentar la confrontación por las declaraciones del ministro Catalá", ha recordado no obstante, que "la posibilidad de abrir un expediente" a un juez por un pronunciamiento "se ha dado en ocasiones". No entra a valorar si este podría ser el caso.