Público
Público

La Manda Un vocal del CGPJ, tras la acusación de Catalá: "No había ningún motivo" para actuar

Juan Manuel Fernández asegura que no existe "ninguna actuación disciplinaria contra el magistrado González".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El vocal del Consejo General del Poder Judicial , Juan Manuel Fernández, saluda al ministro de Justicia, Rafael Catalá. EFE/Villar López

El vocal del CGPJ, Juan Manuel Fernández, saluda al ministro de Justicia, Rafael Catalá. EFE/Villar López

El vocal del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) Juan Manuel Fernández, ha asegurado que "no había ningún motivo" para actuar contra el juez que emitió el voto particular en el caso de 'La Manada', Ricardo González; antes de su participación en este polémico fallo.

En declaraciones a LaSexta, Fernández se refería a lo insinuado por el ministro de Justicia, Rafael Catalá, quien ha señalado que en Navarra "todos saben" que este magistrado "tiene algún problema singular" y el CGPJ podía haber actuado "preventivamente".

"El Consejo no ha actuado porque no ha habido ninguna actuación disciplinaria contra el magistrado González", ha sentenciado el vocal, quien ha asegurado que "no había ningún motivo" para tomar medidas sobre ese magistrado antes de su intervención en el juicio.

Fernández, quien ha declinado hacer más consideraciones sobre el tema para "no alimentar la confrontación por las declaraciones del ministro Catalá", ha recordado no obstante, que "la posibilidad de abrir un expediente" a un juez por un pronunciamiento "se ha dado en ocasiones". No entra a valorar si este podría ser el caso.

Etiquetas