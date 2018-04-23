El Juzgado de Madrid que investiga al actor Willy Toledo por un presunto delito contra los sentimientos religiosos le ha citado como investigado para el próximo 22 de mayo, después de que no acudiera el pasado miércoles, y le advierte de que, si no alega una causa justa, podrá ser detenido.

En la providencia, el titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 11 de Madrid cita a Toledo para el 22 de mayo a las 11.30 horas "con apercibimiento de que no comparecer ni alegar causa justa que se lo impida podrá decretarse su detención". El pasado día 18 Willy Toledo no compareció como investigado por un presunto delito contra los sentimientos religiosos, por insultar a Dios y la Virgen, al entender que no lo cometió y que no debe ser investigado por una crítica política y social, según explicó su letrado.

El Juzgado de Instrucción número 11 de Madrid había citado para hoy a Willy Toledo por unos comentarios en la red social Facebook en los que criticaba la apertura de juicio oral contra tres mujeres que en 2014 procesionaron una gran vagina en Sevilla. "Yo me cago en Dios y me sobra mierda para cagarme en el dogma de la santidad y virginidad de la Virgen María", escribió el actor, que al conocer su citación como investigado ya advirtió de que no acudiría para no participar en una "farsa" y que tendrían que detenerlo.

Tras su incomparecencia ese día, la Asociación de Abogados Cristianos criticó que no presentara ningún justificante y anunció que solicitaría que se le multase cada vez que no fuera y, si persiste, que se le imputase obstrucción a la justicia. El abogado del actor, Endika Zulueta, ha confirmado la nueva citación y ha precisado que aún no sabe si su defendido acudirá.

Reitera que jurídicamente no ve otra salida que el archivo de las actuaciones porque "no se entiende que en el siglo XXI alguien sea investigado por una crítica social y política" que además "se interpreta por si misma".