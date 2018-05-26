Los familiares de los 62 militares fallecidos del Yak-42 han conmemorado este sábado los quince años de la tragedia aérea en un acto no oficial, con la Asociación de Víctimas disuelta y los contratos del Yak aún sin aparecer.

El último presidente de la Asociación de Familias de Víctimas del Yak-42 —que se disolvió tras haber agotado todas las vías judiciales—, Miguel Ángel Sencianes, ha recordado que si la documentación viese la luz ellos continuarían trabajando y luchando por sus parientes.

"Nuestro compromiso con nuestros familiares no ha desaparecido, aunque nuestra estructura de reuniones de trabajo no tenía más recorrido", ha lamentado Sencianes. También ha agregado que esto se debe a que el juez Marlaska cerró el caso por sobreseimiento libre "cuando sólo tenía que determinar los indicios para abrir un juicio".

"Nos robó —el juez— la celebración de un juicio justo y, sin embargo, el Consejo de Estado determinó que hubo negligencia, algo que el Ministerio de Defensa tuvo que aceptar". En este sentido, fue en enero de 2017 cuando el Ministerio reconoció su responsabilidad en el siniestro y asumió que la tragedia aérea podría haberse evitado.

En este sentido, Sencianes ha lamentado que el Ministerio de Defensa no haya impulsado un memorial o un homenaje oficial a las víctimas, pero ha asegurado que son ellos los que han perdido "la oportunidad" de resolver las "cuentas pendientes" que tienen "con sus soldados".

"Si no han querido hacerles el homenaje y no han querido repararlo tampoco me importa, lo que me importa es que mi hermano llevaba razón cuando se quejó de los aviones, que no se tendrían que haber contratado y que fue una negligencia", ha declarado el que fuera presidente de la Asociación.

Aún así, los familiares de las víctimas, reunidos en el monumento que las recuerda en el paseo de la Constitución de Zaragoza, han asegurado estar "satisfechos" por el trabajo que han realizado durante estos años para conseguir justicia y por todo lo que han luchado. La efeméride ha coincidido con la celebración del Día de las Fuerzas Armadas en Logroño.

