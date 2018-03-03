Segueix el bloqueig. El Consell Polític de la CUP ha decidit aquest dissabte rebutjar el pacte entre JxCat i ERC per investir Jordi Sànchez per "autonomista". La decisió implica que els quatre diputats cupaires al Parlament s'abstindrien en el ple d'investidura de l'expresident de la ANC. D'aquesta forma, Sànchez no tindria ara per ara garantida la investidura, ja que només comptaria amb 64 vots a favor -els de JxCat i ERC, excepte els de Carles Puigdemont i Toni Comín, a Brussel·las-, les quatre abstencions anunciades per la CUP, i altres 65 vots per decidir -els de la suma de C's, PSC, PP i Catalunya en Comú-.

L'anunci de la CUP arriba poc després que ERC hagués acceptat púilicament donar suport a Sànchez. El portaveu d'ERC, Sergi Sabrià, havia afirmat aquest dissabte que la seva formació donarà suport que el candidat a la investidura sigui el número dos de JxCat, si hi ha un "acord a tres bandes" entre JxCat, ERC i la CUP. L'acceptació de Sànchez arribava menys de 24 hores després que el partit, per boca del mateix Sabrià, reivindiqués el vicepresident cessat Oriol Junqueras com a candidat, amb l'argument que li pertocava "legítimament", un cop el president cessat Carles Puigdemont va fer un pas al costat. Això no obstant, des de la CUP s'afirma que el nom de Sànchez el van rebre com a proposta conjunta de JxCat i ERC.



"Si avui podem tenir un nom que pugui figurar en l'acord, ERC no serà un fre per tenir un Govern independentista", ha afirmat Sabrià als micròfons de RAC1. Sabrià ha afegit que la prioritat d'ERC és recuperar les institucions, i fins i tot ha precisat que el nom de Junqueras, "no és sobre la taula" com a candidat a la investidura.

