"Cada dia que passa, aquesta espasa que representa el 155 es va clavant una mica més". Així s'ha expressat aquest diumenge el portaveu del grup d'ERC al Parlament, Sergi Sabrià, que ha insistit en la tesi del seu partit que cal prioritzar la formació de govern a Catalunya per posar fi a la intervenció de l'autonomia. I que, a la vegada que ha defensat el dret dels tres candidats presentats fins ara per JxCat a la investidura, Carles Puigdemont, Jordi Sànchez i Jordi Turull -tots tres, processats en la causa contra l'independentisme-, ha demanat una investidura "efectiva", més enllà de "gestos simbòlics"

En declaracions a l'agència Efe, Sabrià ha demanat una investidura abans de Sant Jordi, i ha demanat que aquesta sigui "efectiva, amb resultats clars", i no "fer mers actes simbòlics". El dirigent d'ERC ha recordat que "correspon a JxCat" proposar un nom per a aquesta investidura. Ha assenyalat que "tots els diputats", incloent-hi els presos i els processats, haurien de poder ser investits, i que la resolució aprovada al Parlament la setmana passada recalca el "dret" de Puigdemont, Sànchez i Turull a ser investits. A la vegada, però, ha evitat afirmar que el proper candidat hagi de sortir d'un d'aquests tres noms.

Les paraules de Sabrià es poden entendre com a la resta de l'entorn independentista a renunciar a intentar investir de nou a Puigdemont, en un moment que des de JxCat -amb el suport de la CUP- s'ha tornat a posar sobr ela taula aquesta opció. En aquest sentit, Sabrià també ha assegurat que "no estem en l'escenari" d'investit el president cessat. I igualment clar ha estat l'adjunt a la Presidència d'ERC, Pere Aragonès, que en una entrevista a La Vanguardia ha assenyalat que, tenint en compte que Puigdemont va retirar la seva candidatura, "si no hi ha un canvi, no té sentit tornar-ho a plantejar, perquè estaríem fent una mera especulació". Com Sabrià, Aragonès també ha insistit a demanar la formació de govern "amb la màxima urgència".

I encara més directament ha pressionat contra investir Puigdemont el seu predecessor a la Generalitat i fins fa poc president del PDeCAT, Artur Mas. En una entrevista a RAC1, Mas ha dubtat de la conveniència de tornar a intentar investir-lo, tot i que en tingui "tota la legitimitat", perquè això suposaria "obrir més processos penals contra més persones". "S'ha de veure si paga la pena", o si "és millor rearmar forces i tirar endavant", ha opinat.