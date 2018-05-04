Impugnació immediata. El ministre portaveu i de Cultura, Íñigo Méndez de Vigo, ha confirmat aquest divendres, en la roda de premsa posterior al Consell de Ministres, que el Govern central ha iniciat els tràmits per impugnar davant el Tribunal Constitucional (TC) la modificació de la llei de Presidència que permet investidures a distància, i que s'ha aprovat al Parlament tot just uns minuts abans.

En concret, Méndez de Vigo ha explicat que l'Executiu que presideix Mariano Rajoy ha decidit demanar l'informe previ al Consell d'Estat, un primer tràmit preceptiu abans d'interposar un recurs al TC. Segons fons del Consell d'Estat citades per EFE, aquest organisme consultiu podria tenir llest el seu dictamen dilluns, amb la qual cosa el Govern central podria presentar formalment el seu recurs al TC immediatament després.



El Govern central ja havia deixat clares les seves intencions el dia anterior, quan de de Moncloa es va fer saber que el recurs ja estava preparat per presentar-lo tot just el Parlament aprovés la reforma legal.

Méndez de Vigo ha qualificat la reacció del Govern central de "ferma, sòlida i proporcionada". També ha deixat anar advertiments de possibles responsabilitats "penals" per als membres de la Mesa del Parlament que han permès la tramitació de la reforma. Tot i que per persona -o institució- interposada.



Així, després dels seus advertiments, el ministre ha matisat que s'havia limitat a "recollir el que va dir el TC", referint-se a la resolució de la setmana passada que admetia el recurs del Govern central contra la investidura de Carles Puigdemont. Aquesta resolució recordava personalment al president del Parlament, Roger Torrent, i a la resta de membres de la Mesa, el seu "deure d'impedir o paralitzar qualsevol iniciativa que suposi ignorar o eludir la suspensió acordada", i especificava que, en cas contrari, podrien incórrer en "eventuals responsabilitats, inclosa la penal".

"Les responsabilitats han estat determinades pel TC amb tota claredat. Ja sabem el que suposa la vulneració de l'ordre constitucional i la desobediència als tribunals", ha afegit Méndez de Vigo, que ha demanat "no repetir errors".