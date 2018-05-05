Investidura de Carles Puigdemont abans del dia 14. Però nou candidat en el cas -previsible- que aquesta investidura sigui impossible, descartant de forma definitiva anar a unes noves eleccions. Aquest és el pla del grup parlamentari de JxCat, que s'ha reunit aquest dissabte a Berlín, segons ha explicat després de la trobada el seu portaveu adjunt, Eduard Pujol.

"No volem noves eleccions", ha deixat clar Pujol, només començar la seva intervenció. El diputat de JxCat ha considerat que la reforma de la llei de Presidència que va aprovar divendres el Parlament i que possibilita les investidures a distància "obre un nou marc" que permet fer president Puigdemont, perquè ha fet "caure" l'advertiment explícit del Tribunal Constitucional contra aquesta mateixa investidura. I vol "aprofitar" aquesta reforma per "intentar" investir Puigdemont "abans del 14 de maig".

"Intentar", ha precisat Pujol, perquè "no es inimaginable que el Govern espanyol i la justícia espanyola hi continuïn posant traves". En el cas probable que aquestes "traves" facin impossible investir Puigdemont, JxCat insistiria de nou a-i per tercer cop- amb Jordi Sànchez. I, si com és previsible, tampoc aquesta investidura fos possible, buscarien "una quarta persona". Pujol no ha entrat a parlar de noms sobe la identitat d'aquest hipotètic nou candidat, i ha explicat que, en la reunió, "no ens hem entretingut en el joc de les travesses".

[Hi haurà ampliació]