El PP no vol de cap de les maneres que sigui investit Jordi Sànchez. Si ahir el delegat del Govern central a Catalunya, Enric Millo, ja va amenaçar de perllongar el 155 després de la formació de Govern, i va deixar anar que l'elecció de l'expresident de l'ANC i pres preventiu "demostra poca voluntat de facilitar les coses", ara el partit ha redoblat l'amenaça. De forma molt menys subtil.



L'encarregat d'exercir la pressió ha estat el president del PP Català, Xavier Garcia Albiol, que ha apostat aquest dimecres per un nou 155 més dur, que gestioni directament el dia a dia de les conselleries, en cas que Sànchez sigui investit president.

"L'escenari obligaria a plantejar un article 155 diferent, obligaria a haver de fer un replantejament en els temps i en la graduació perquè amb tota seguretat seria necessari començar a gestionar de forma directa les conselleries per part de persones que es dediquin a tirar endavant Catalunya", ha afirmat Albiol, en declaracions als mitjans en una visita al recinte del Mobile World Congress a l'Hospitalet de Llobregat.



"Catalunya no es pot permetre la vergonya de tenir un president a la presó acusat de delictes greus", ha afegit Albiol, que creu que, en cas que el número dos de JxCat fos investit president, això significaria que Catalunya no torna a la "normalitat", per la qual cosa quedaria "completament autoritzat i legitimat" que el Govern central "i els seus companys de 155" apliquin una intervenció de l'autogovern català encara més intensa.



Les paraules d'Albiol arriben 24 hores després que Millo ja vinculés en certa forma la investidura de Sànchez a la continuïtat del 155, i expressen la incomoditat del Govern del PP davant la possibilitat que el dirigent de JxCat sigui el candidat a ser investit president.



En aquest escenari, l'Executiu i el PP haurien d'afrontar o bé que el nou president de la Generalitat sigui algú a qui molts consideren com un pres polític –i que segueix en presó perquè "manté el seu ideari sobiranista", en paraules del jutge Pablo Llarena–, o bé forçar de nou l'aplicació de la llei per evitar-ho.