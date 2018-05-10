Público
Público

EL CAMÍ A LA INVESTIDURA Puigdemont designa Quim Torra com a successor per "defensar el mandat de l'1-O"

El president cessat dóna el nom en una intervenció per vídeo en què demana el vot en la investidura "d'aquells que han clamat per evitar les eleccions"

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Carles Puigdemont i Quim Torra, reunits a Berlín aquest dijous a la tarda / JxCat.

El diputat de JxCat Quim Torra, escollit per Carles Puigdemont com a proper candidat a la investidura. EFE/Arxiu

El 'pla D' es deia Quim Torra. El president cessat Carles Puigdemont ha anunciat aquest dijous que el grup de JxCat proposa el nom de Torra com a candidat en una nova sessió d'investidura. Aquest serà el quart candidat de la formació, després del propi Puigdemont, Jordi Sànchez i Jordi Turull, les investidures dels quals han estat impossibilitades pels tribunals espanyols. En aquest sentit, Puigdemont ha esperat que Torra pugui ser proclamat president i pugui formar govern, i que "no hagi de patir com fins ara el bloqueig sistemàtic de l'estat".

[Hi haurà ampliació]

Etiquetas