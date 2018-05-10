El 'pla D' es deia Quim Torra. El president cessat Carles Puigdemont ha anunciat aquest dijous que el grup de JxCat proposa el nom de Torra com a candidat en una nova sessió d'investidura. Aquest serà el quart candidat de la formació, després del propi Puigdemont, Jordi Sànchez i Jordi Turull, les investidures dels quals han estat impossibilitades pels tribunals espanyols. En aquest sentit, Puigdemont ha esperat que Torra pugui ser proclamat president i pugui formar govern, i que "no hagi de patir com fins ara el bloqueig sistemàtic de l'estat".

[Hi haurà ampliació]