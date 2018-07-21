Público
Casado, nou president d'un PP que es decanta cap a la dreta

El diputat per Àvila s'imposa per 451 vots a l'expresidenta del Govern central Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, i confirma l'escorament del partit cap a posicions més conservadores. El nou líder dels populars ha basat bona part de la campanya en una dura oposició a les reivindicacions catalanistes, i ha recuperat part del missatge de l'aznarisme.

Pablo Casado, durante su intervención hoy en el XIX Congreso del partido / EFE

El PP ja té nou líder. El diputat per Àvila Pablo Casado serà el nou president estatal de la formació, després d'imposar-se en la segona ronda de l'elecció a l'exvicepresidenta del Govern central Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, amb els 57% dels vots dels compromissaris, en votació celebrada durant el XIX congrés del partit.

