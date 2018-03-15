Els escorcolls aquest dijous a la seu d'Òmnium i la detenció del secretari de Difusió i Atenció Ciutadana de la Generalitat, Antoni Molons, han precipitat una convocatòria de rebuig contra l'operatiu policial, dins les investigacions per l'1 d'octubre, que els convocants consideren una mostra de "persecució política". Les entitats independentistes, que havien convocat per a divendres davant els ajuntaments dels municipis catalans, per protestar contra els cinc mesos d'empresonament dels Jordis, han cridat aquest mateix dijous a una nova concentració, i han omplert la plaça Sant Jaume de Barcelona.

Durant l'acte, el portaveu d'Omnium Cultural, Marcel Mauri, ha denunciat la "persecució política de l'entitat" que "té l'objectiu de criminalitzar" Òmnium, segons ha dit. Mauri també ha tingut paraules de solidaritat per a Molons, que ha estat detingut durant l'operació i ha quedat en llibertat amb càrrecs, i ha fet una crida a la unitat: "Deixem de titllar-nos de traïdors, de covards i d'hiperventilació. És més important que mai mostrar unitat que ens permeti avançar".



A l'acte polític hi ha assistit representació d'ERC, Junts per Catalunya, la CUP i Catalunya en Comú, a més dels sindicats majoritaris, i altres associacions de l'òrbita independentista i pel dret a decidir.

