Chomsky, Galbraith i altres acadèmics insten la UE a aturar la repressió al sobiranisme​

Posicionament internacional de prestigi per demanar la fi de la "repressió" a l'independentisme català. El lingüista i activista polític Noam Chomsky, l'economista James K Galbraith i més d'un centenar d'acadèmics de 19 països –amb preeminència dels que pertanyen a universitats britàniques– han signat una carta en què observen una "escalada" en l'ús de les acusacions penals i les detencions per part de l'Estat espanyol "contra els seus adversaris polítics" i demanen a la Unió Europea que actuï "immediatament" per posar fi a la "repressió".
El document, que publica aquest divendres el diari escocès The National, no es refereix explícitament al moviment sobiranista. Però sí que repassa la llista de "presoners polítics" i "exilats" de l'independentisme. Demana "l'alliberament immediat" dels presos i requereix a la UE una "acció immediata per aturar aquesta repressió, que representa una taca permanent en la democràcia europea".
"No hi ha dubte que estem vivint els dies més foscos de la democràcia espanyola des del 1978", constaten igualment els signants.
