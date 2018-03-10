Clara Ponsatí, consellera d'Ensenyament al govern de la Generalitat destituït per Mariano Rajoy, exiliada a Bèlgica amb Carles Puigdemont i altres tres consellers del seu equip, s'ha traslladat aquesta setmana a Escòcia, per reincorporar-se a la Universitat de St Andrews com a catedràtica d’Economia, treball que exercia abans de de ser al govern, el juliol de 2017.



Clara Ponsatí ha dit que s'ha reincorporat a la vida acadèmica per raons ‘personals i pràctiques’, segons que ha informat el diari VilaWeb, L’ex-consellera ha acordat amb Puigdemont seguir treballant pel procés d’independència des del Regne Unit, però ha renunciat al càrrec de consellera.



Ella mateixa ha comunicat a través de xarxes socials la decisió de retornar a Escòcia.

L'exili catala arriba al Regne Unit: gaudint de la meva llibertat de moviments com a ciutadana europea, aquesta setmana m'he reincorporat a la Universitat de St Andrews. pic.twitter.com/dQB8vZMPjk — Clara Ponsatí (@ClaraPonsati) 10 de març de 2018

La presència de Ponsatí a Escòcia, amplia ja a tres el nombre d’estats europeus on viuen membres del govern o del parlament català: Bèlgica, Suïssa i el Regne Unit.



Ponsatí va ser una de les persones citades en el seu moment per l’euro-ordre dictada pel jutge del Tribunal Suprem Pablo Llarena, que posteriorment va retirar.