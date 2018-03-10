Público
POLÍTICS A L'EXILI Clara Ponsatí marxa de Bèlgica i es trasllada a Escòcia per exercir com a Catedràtica

La presència de l'ex-consellera d'Ensenayament a Escòcia, amplia ja a tres el nombre d’estats europeus on viuen membres del govern destituït per Rajoy o del parlament català: Bèlgica, Suïssa i el Regne Unit.

Clara Ponsatí, consellera d'Ensenyament

Clara Ponsatí, consellera d'Ensenyament al govern de la Generalitat destituït per Mariano Rajoy, exiliada a Bèlgica amb Carles Puigdemont i altres tres consellers del seu equip, s'ha traslladat aquesta setmana a Escòcia, per reincorporar-se a la Universitat de St Andrews com a catedràtica d’Economia, treball que exercia abans de de ser  al govern, el juliol de 2017.

Clara Ponsatí ha dit que s'ha reincorporat a la vida acadèmica per raons ‘personals i pràctiques’, segons que ha informat el diari VilaWeb, L’ex-consellera ha acordat amb Puigdemont seguir treballant pel procés d’independència des del Regne Unit, però ha renunciat al càrrec de consellera.

Ella mateixa ha comunicat a través de xarxes socials la decisió de retornar a Escòcia. 

La presència de Ponsatí a Escòcia, amplia ja a tres el nombre d’estats europeus on viuen membres del govern o del parlament català: Bèlgica, Suïssa i el Regne Unit.

Ponsatí va ser una de les persones citades en el seu moment per l’euro-ordre dictada pel jutge del Tribunal Suprem Pablo Llarena, que posteriorment va retirar.

