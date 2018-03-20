Clèries acusa a Cristòbal Montoro de fiscalitzar "idees i persones" 

La llista de persones, empreses o entitats sospitoses de simpatitzar amb el sobiranisme emesa pel ministeri d'Hisenda i Funció Pública ha arribat fins el Senat. El portaveu del PDeCAT en aquest òrgan, Josep Lluís Cleries, ha preguntat al ministre Cristòbal Montoro pel requeriment que demana a 45 persones físiques o jurídiques el detall dels pagaments fets des del 2015, entre els quals abunden noms de l'òrbita de l'independentisme.



Cleries li ha retret al ministre que ell mateix va defensar que no es va destinar ni un euro públic en finançar el referèndum de l'1 d'octubre: "Vostè tenia intervinguts els comptes, deia que ho controlava tot, que el referèndum no es podria realitzar". El portaveu del PDeCAT creu que si Montoro demana aquesta informació a la Intervenció sobre pagaments a empreses concretes i proveïdors és perquè "els persegueix ideològicament". A més, considera que aquest moviment és un gest de "macartisme" perquè "no fiscalitza contractes i factures sinó idees i persones".

Per la seva banda, Montoro ha contestat que no veu el problema en "verificar on han anat les subvencions públiques" i ha defensat que és "lògic i legítim" fer-ho. En aquesta llista hi té un lloc destacat el diari Ara, no només per l'editora del diari, també per periodistes que hi escriuen com ara Antoni Bassas, Toni Soler, Albert Om o Xavier Bosch. També hi consten vuit empreses del Grup Mediapro, un mes després que es divulgués que un informe de la Guardia Civil intentava vincular Jaume Roures, fundador de Mediapro i un dels propietaris de Públic, amb un suposat "Comitè Executiu" de cara al referèndum del passat 1 de octubre.