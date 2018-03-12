El programa La Klau Crítica que s’emet simultàniament al web de Públic i al de CRÍTIC, té avui com a protagonistes l’escriptora Bel Olid, activista feminista i que va ser candidata de la CUP a les darreres eleccions, i Sandra Ezquerra, directora de la Càtedra UNESCO Dones, Desenvolupament i Cultures de la Universitat de Vic i que també va ser candidata de Catalunya en Comú pel 21-D. Serà aquest dilluns, 12 de març, en directe, les 22 hores.
El presentador de l’espai, el periodista de CRÍTIC Sergi Picazo, conversarà amb les dues activistes sobre diverses qüestions d’interès: la recent vaga feminista del 8 de març i l’extensió de la lluita de les dones pels seus drets i, finalment, la situació política catalana.
L’anterior programa de ‘La Klau Crítica’, emès el 13 de febrer passat, va estar centrat en una entrevista a l’exdirigent d’ERC i ex-vicepresident de la Generalitat, Josep Lluís Carod-Rovira. El podeu recuperar aquí.
Els programes de La Klau Crítica s’emeten des de Públic i també des del web de CRÍTIC en ‘streaming’ i, posteriorment, es poden recuperar a través de PúblicoTV,
amb tots els programes i debats emesos fins ara.
