Público
Público

LA NOVA ONADA FEMINISTA Conversa amb Bel Olid i Sandra Ezquerra a #LaKlauCrítica sobre el feminisme després del 8-M

Dues activistes del moviment feminista, ex-candidates a les passades eleccions del 21D, analitzaran l'mpacte de la recent vaga feminista del 8 de març, parlaran sobre l’extensió i perspectives de la lluita pels drets de les dones i es pronunciaran sobre l'actual situació política a Catalunya.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Sandra Ezquerra i Bel Olid

Sandra Ezquerra i Bel Olid

El programa La Klau Crítica que s’emet simultàniament al web de Públic i al de CRÍTIC, té avui com a protagonistes l’escriptora Bel Olid, activista feminista i que va ser candidata de la CUP a les darreres eleccions, i Sandra Ezquerra, directora de la Càtedra UNESCO Dones, Desenvolupament i Cultures de la Universitat de Vic i que també va ser candidata de Catalunya en Comú pel 21-D. Serà aquest dilluns, 12 de març, en directe, les 22 hores.

El presentador de l’espai, el periodista de CRÍTIC  Sergi Picazo, conversarà amb les dues activistes sobre diverses qüestions d’interès: la recent vaga feminista del 8 de març i l’extensió de la lluita de les dones pels seus drets i, finalment, la situació política catalana.

L’anterior programa de ‘La Klau Crítica’, emès el 13 de febrer passat, va estar centrat en una entrevista a l’exdirigent d’ERC i ex-vicepresident de la Generalitat, Josep Lluís Carod-Rovira. El podeu recuperar aquí.

Els programes de La Klau Crítica s’emeten des de Públic  i també des del web de CRÍTIC  en ‘streaming’ i, posteriorment, es poden recuperar a través de PúblicoTV
amb tots els programes i debats emesos fins ara.

Etiquetas