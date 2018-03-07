L'escriptor barceloní Quim Monzó ha guanyat la 50a edició del Premi d’Honor de les Lletres Catalanes, un dels principals guardons en l'àmbit de la literatura en català, i que atorga Òmnium Cultural des de l'any 1969, al conjunt d'una trajectòria. El premiat ha considerat "un honor" haver rebut una distinció que ja es va atorgar a "noms com Mercè Rodoreda o Pere Calders". I no hi han faltat les referències a la situació política i judicial.

El nom de Monzó l'ha anunciat el vicepresident d'Òmnium, Marcel Mauri, i aquest ha estat el primer any en la història del premi que el president de l'entitat, l'empresonat Jordi Cuixart, no ha pogut trucar personalment al premiat per comunicar-li el guardó. Tal i com ha explicat aquest dimecres Mauri, "en Jordi [Cuixart] va escriure una carta a mà a en Quim Monzó des de la presó i jo li vaig portar en mà". "És tan escandalós el que fa la injustícia espanyola", ha lamentat Monzó, en compareixença conjunta amb Mauri. "tinc un esborrany a casa des de fa dies per respondre en Jordi Cuixart i per primera vegada no sé què dir, no me'n surto", ha afegit.



El president cessat de la Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont, ha incidit en aquest fet, des de Brussel·les. En una intervenció a Twitter, ha fel·licitat Monzó, i ha lamentat "l'empresonament ideològic" de Cuixart i els altres tres presos del procés -Jordi Sànchez, Oriol Junqueras i Joaquim Forn-, que ha considerat com "el nou capítol del tardofranquisme".

L'acte oficial de lliurament del premi serà el proper 4 de juny, en al Palau de la Música Catalana. Monzó succeeix Isabel-Clara Simó, la guardonada del 2017, en un palmarès que inclou noms com els de Salvador Espriu, JV Foix, Vicent Andrés Estellés, Marià Manent, Xavier Benguerel, Miquel Martí i Pol, Jaume Cabré o els ja citats per Monzó Mercè Rodoreda i Pere Calders.

