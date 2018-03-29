L'Ateneu Popular de Sarrià, a Barcelona, que ha cremat la matinada de dimecres a dijous, ha denunciat a Twitter que l'incendi ha estat en realitat un atac feixista, i que, en extingir-se el foc, han trobat dins l'edifici símbols feixistes i pintades amenaçants com ara 'Estáis muertos CDR'. "Fa mesos que estem denunciant atacs feixistes", assenyala el centre social, que denuncia igualment els "anys d'impunitat que té el feixisme en aquesta ciutat", i que recalca que el "focus" feixista de Sarrià Sant Gervasi "no només són 4 ninyatos pijos".
"Quan se'ls deixa fer i es relativitzen les seves accions aquests créixen i avancen", lamenta l'Ateneu Popular de Sants. "Tenim un perill permanent al carrer d'un grup de nazis, espanyolistes i agressius. Que tan poden agredir qui està passejant pel carrer com cremar un edifici i posar en risc la vida de les veïnes del voltant", afegeixen.
Volem denunciar la d'anys d'impunitat que té el feixisme en aquesta ciutat, i remarcar que el focus que hi ha Sarrià Sant Gervasi no només són 4 ninyatos pijos qeu canten cançons feixistes al sortir de les escoles i que es concentren a Artós— Ateneu Sarrià (@APSarria) 29 de març de 2018
L'incendi s'ha produït a quarts de quatre de la matinada, i les cinc dotacions dels bombers desplaçades l'han extingit poc abans de les vuit del matí. La Guàrdia Urbana ha atribuït el foc a causes desconegudes.
El centre social es va crear al desembre del 2015, quan un grup de joves del barri va ocupar l'edifici, una antiga masia al carrer Hort de la Vila. Els joves han denunciat fins a quatre atacs des d'aleshores.
