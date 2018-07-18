Des de Noam Chomsky fins a Santiago Alba Rico: la demanda per l'alliberament dels presos s'estén dins i fora de l'Estat 

Els crits per l'alliberament dels presos no cessen després del trasllat a presons catalanes i les últimes decisions judicials arribades des d'Alemanya. Aquest dimecres s'ha fet públic un comunicat d'una seixantena de personalitats del món cultural i intel·lectual que consideren "desproporcionada" la presó preventiva pels independentistes empresonats. Al text, publicat a ElDiario.es, diuen estar "preocupats" pel "dany" que l'empresonament pot tenir per "la democràcia i la justícia", en un moment en que s'està vivint a Espanya "un retrocés de drets i llibertats", a més del "deteriorament" de la imatge de l'Estat davant Europa.



Els firmants diuen no demanar "cap tipus d'impunitat pels empresonats", de qui esperen que tinguin "un judici just", però consideren que fins que no hi hagi una sentència ferma hi ha formes "menys penoses" de limitar els moviments fins que se celebri el judici.



Entre els firmants, hi són l'escriptor Santiago Alba Rico, el cineasta José Corbacho, l'acadèmica María Eugenia Rodríguez Palop, el músic Ismael Serrano, la periodista Thais Villas o l'escriptor Carlos Zanón, entre d'altres.

Suport internacional

El front de suport pels presos no només arriba des de l'Estat. Òmnium Cultural també ha difós un vídeo protagonitzat per figures internacionals. majoritàriament de l'àmbit acadèmic i humanitari, com ara el filòsof i lingüista Noam Chomsky, la històrica activista Àngela Davis o la premi Nobel de la pau Jody Williams, entre d'altres. Mirant a càmera i en blanc i negre, els protagonistes demanen "justícia i llibertat" pels independentistes a presó i emplacen a l'Estat espanyol a resoldre el conflicte català amb diàleg.