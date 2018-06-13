Público
Público

Descobriment d'una sala romànica del segle XI a la Catedral de Vic

Les excavacions han permès recuperar uns espais romànics de gran valor històric i patrimonial, entre ells una nau de 33 metres de llarg,  que havien quedat ocults durant segles.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Nau romànica descoberta a la catedral de Vic, oculta durant segles, construïda en la primera meitat del segle XI / Europa Press

Nau romànica descoberta a la catedral de Vic, oculta durant segles, construïda en la primera meitat del segle XI / Europa Press

Excavacions arqueològiques han posat al descobert una sala romànica de l'antiga canongia de la Catedral de Sant Pere de Vic (Osona), edificada a mitjan segle XI en temps de l'Abad Oliva.

Es tracta d'un descobriment de gran valor històric i patrimonial, fruit dels treballs de rehabilitació i restauració que es duen a terme en la Catedral de Vic, en el marc del projecte Episcopus, ha informat el bisbat de Vic en un comunicat.

Les excavacions han permès recuperar uns espais romànics de grans dimensions, que havien quedat ocults durant segles, amagats per les múltiples i successives reformes dutes a terme en la catedral i en els seus annexos.

El descobriment inclou una gran nau romànica de 33 metres de llarg per gairebé set d'amplada, una coberta amb volta de mig punt, una porta exterior del segle XI, compartimentacions interiors del segle XIV i una façana exterior romànica de la nau principal en perfecte estat de conservació. 

Segons els tècnics encarregats del projecte, probablement la gran nau romànica  va ser construïda en la primera meitat del segle XI, poc després d'acabar la catedral romànica. Possiblement en aquesta sala hi havia hagut la Sala Capitular i el Refetor dels antics canonges, assenyalen els experts.

Les obres, que s'estan duent a terme també han permès recuperar restes de construccions romanes encara per documentar.

Etiquetas