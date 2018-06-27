Público
Detingut el president de la Diputació de València

Agents de la Unitat Central de Delinqüència Econòmica i Fiscal (UDEF) practiquen diferents escorcolls a la seu de la Diputació de València i a les de l'Ajuntament d'Ontinyent i a la seu social de Divalterra, antiga Imelsa

El president de la Diputació de València i alcalde d'Ontinyent, Jorge Rodríguez

El Jutjat d'Instrucció número 9 de València ha coordinat aquest dimecres una operació contra la corrupció en la qual ha estat detingut el president de la Diputació de València i alcalde d'Ontinyent, Jorge Rodríguez, del PSPV-PSOE, i altres cinc persones, segons que ha anunciat el Tribunal Superior de Justícia valencià.

La causa, declarada secreta, es va obrir per presumptes delictes de prevaricació administrativa i malversació de cabals públics al maig 2018 després de la denúncia interposada per la Fiscalia Anticorrupció de València i s'investiguen irregularitats en la contractació de personal d'alta direcció a l'empresa pública  Divalterra, antiga Imelsa, en el 2015.

En el marc de l'anomenada "operació Alquería", agents de la Unitat Central de Delinqüència Econòmica i Fiscal (UDEF) han practicat aquest matí diferents escorcolls a la Diputació de València, a dues seus de l'Ajuntament d'Ontinyent i a la seu social de Divalterra.

El magistrat instructor ha autoritzat també l'entrada i registre en diversos habitatges particulars: la del president de la Diputació i portaveu de l'Executiva nacional del PSPV-PSOE i les d'altres investigats del mateix partit i de Compromís.

Entre els detinguts es troba el cap de gabinet del president de la Diputació, Ricard Gallego, els cogerents de Divalterra, un assessor i el lletrat de Presidència.

En el dispositiu, que s'ha activat a les 7.30 hores amb registres simultanis a les diferents seus i habitatges, han participat, a més dels agents de la UDEF central desplaçats des de Madrid, efectius de la Unitat Central de Ciberdelinqüència i de la Prefectura Superior de València, segons el TSJCV, que afegeix que la investigació segueix oberta.

