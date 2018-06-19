El Diplocat es reactivarà "immediatament" i amb la "màxima potència"

L’acció exterior de la Generalitat es posa en marxa. Ja ho va deixar clar el conseller d’exteriors, Ernest Maragall, quan fa pocs dies va anunciar la reobertura immediata de les cinc primeres delegacions a l’estranger a Bèlgica, el Regne Unit, Itàlia, Alemanya, Suïssa i els Estats Units. Ara, el Govern ja ha aprovat la nova estructura del Departament d’Acció Exterior, Relacions Institucionals i Transparència, que preveu la reobertura d’aquestes. Sembla, doncs, que la presència de la Generalitat a l'estranger és imminent.



Així doncs, l’objectiu principal d’aquest executiu amb la reactivació de l’acció exterior és "reparar els efectes de l’aplicació de l’article 155". El desplegament de les delegacions, segons un comunicat de la Conselleria, és de "caràcter immediat" i amb "la màxima potència". Fins ara, el Govern espanyol ha dit que no mostra oposició davant la restitució del Departament d’Acció Exterior, tal com ho va expressar la portaveu del Govern central, Isabel Celaá quan així ho va anunciar Maragall. Fins ara, el ministre d’Exteriors, Josep Borrell, qui havia abraçat les tesis populars sobre l’ús de l’acció exterior de la Generalitat com una eina de difusió del procés, no s’ha pronunciat davant aquestes intencions.

L’arribada de nou de l’acció exterior catalana ve acompanyada amb el recolzament exprés de l’Ajuntament de Barcelona que ahir va reafirmar l’alcaldessa Ada Colau després de la reunió amb el president del Govern, Quim Torra. L’Ajuntament, que forma part del patronat del Diplocat, ja va presentar un recurs contra l’ordre de dissolució d’aquesta institució presentat pel Ministeri d’Hisenda en aplicació del 155.

