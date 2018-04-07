Diversos morts en un atropellament a la ciutat alemanya de Münster

Almenys tres persones han mort aquest dissabte a la ciutat alemanya de Münster, al nord-oest del país, després de ser atropellades per una furgoneta que ha envestit els vianants al casc antic de la ciutat, segons ha confirmat el Ministeri de l'Interior alemany. L'atac ha causat almenys trenta ferits, segons xifres de la policia i els bombers, sis dels quals estarien en estat crític. El conductor de la furgoneta s'ha suïcidat just després de l'atropellament.



Segons la policia, el responsable de l'atropellament ha envestit els vianants i comensals davant la terrassa del restaurant Kiepenkerl, freqüentat per locals i per turistes.

En el moment de publicar-se aquestes línies no s'ha confirmat encara si es tracta d'un atac terrorista. L'atropellament, però, guarda moltes similituds amb d'altres similars duts a terme per yihadistes. Com ara el que fa exactament un any, el 8 d'abril del 2017, va costar la vida a cinc persones a Estocolm, atropellades per un camió, o el de desembre del 2016 a Berlín, on van morir 12 persones, atropellades per un camió.



També l'atropellament massiu va ser el mètode emprat pels terroristes de l'atemptat a la Rambla de Barcelona l'agost de l'any passat. El primer i més sagnant d'aquest tipus d'atemptats, però, va tenir lloc a la ciutat provençal de Niça, on un camió va atropellar els assistents als focs artificials del 14 de juliol -la diada nacional francesa-, amb el saldo de 84 morts.