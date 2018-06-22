Els CDRs entren a les seus de les Conselleries

Els CDRs trenquen amb la treva de les mobilitzacions independentistes. Aquest matí, a les 8.00h, una mobilització d'una cinquantena de dones ha entrat a la seu del Departament de Treball al forum. Allà han desplegat una pancarta per exigir “Una República del treball digne per a totes”.



Un altre CDR de la ciutat també ha intentat accedir al Departament de Salut, a la Travessera de les Corts, però no els ho haurien permès. En aquests moments, es concentren davant de l'edifici. Des de primera hora del matí, els CDRs de Barcelona han anunciat per les xarxes socials que durant aquesta jornada "desobeirien".



Fonts dels comitès asseguren que l’objectiu d’aquesta acció és exigir a l’executiu de Quim Torra que exerceixi el mandat de l’1-O d’executar la República i "la desobediència a l’Estat", ja que "el Govern obeeix el poble". Les accions s’han dut a terme quan es compleixen 250 dies de l’empresonament dels Jordis, dels quals demanen l’alliberament, així com de tots els presos polítics catalans. Els CDRs anuncien una jornada de mobilitzacions per tota la ciutat.



Es tracta de la primera mobilització a la capital catalana en motiu del debat territorial des de la marxa del passat 15 d’abril, que va aplegar entitats sobiranistes, sindicats i altres organitzacions en una concentració transversal "per la democràcia i la cohesió social" i "pels drets i les llibertats".



