Els presos polítics, a Catalunya

Junqueras, Forcadell, Romeva, Bassa, Sànchez i Cuixart han ingressat en presons catalanes, i és imminent el trasllat de Rull, Turull i Forn. Els presidents de la Generalitat i del Parlament visiten els empresonats, que reben mostres de suport de manifestants a les portes dels centres penitenciaris. Torra i Torrent subratllen que no n'hi ha prou amb l'acostament, i exigeixen la llibertat dels presos.

Manifestants concentrats aquest dimecres 4 de juliol a les portes de la presó de Puig de les Basses (Alt Empordà), esperant l'arribada de l'expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell i l'exconsellera Dolors Bassa. / CDR.

Part dels presos polítics ja són a Catalunya. A mitja tarda d'aquest dimecres han arribat al centre penitenciari de Puig de les Basses (Alt Empordà) l'expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell i l'exconsellera Dolors Bassa. Hores abans havien ingressat a Lledoners (Bages) l'exvicepresident Oriol Junqueras, l'exconseller Raül Romeva, l'expresident de l'ANC Jordi Sànchez i el president d'Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart. Amb aquests sis trasllats, només queda pendent l'acostament a presons catalanes dels altres tres polítics catalans en presó preventiva i processats en la causa contra l'independentisme: els exconsellers Jordi Turull, Josep Rull i Joaquim Forn, que ja tenen el vistiplau del jutge instructor, Pablo Llarena, i s'espera que siguin traslladats aquesta mateixa setmana.

