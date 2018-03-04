Els pro Tabarnia es manifesten a Barcelona

"S'ha acabat la broma. Visca Tabàrnia". Així resava la pancarta que ha obert la manifestació que aquest diumenge ha portat unes 15.000 persones –segons xifres de la Guàrdia Urbana– al centre de Barcelona, per reivindicar el que pretenen que sigui un "mirall" del moviment independentista català, per la via de reivindicar la separació de la franja costanera entre el Baix Camp i el Maresme, a la qual hi atribueixen majoria espanyolista, de la resta de Catalunya.

"Aquesta guerra, amb alegria i la veritat per bandera, la guanyarem. Visca Tabarnia catalana i espanyola", ha afirmat el portaveu de la Plataforma por Tabarnia, Jaume Vives, al final de la manifestació, a la plaça de Sant Jaume. "No podem deixar que els independentistes portin a Catalunya al desastre. Nosaltres mai portarem la iniciativa i mai serem un partit polític, però sempre hi serem com a element de pressió contra ells", ha afegit.



En la marxa s'hi han vist profusió de banderes catalanes, espanyoles i de la fictícia Tabarnia –quatre camps amb la bandera de Tarragona i la Creu de Sant Jordi–, i s'han sentit lemes com ara "Visca Espanya" i "Puigdemont, a la presó".

