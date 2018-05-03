ETA anuncia la seva dissolució

S'ha acabat. ETA ha anunciat mitjançant un comunicat que deixa d'existir "per afavorir una nova fase històrica". Segons assegura en un comunicat enviat a Naiz (portal del diari Gara), la seva decisió implicarà "el desmantellament del conjunt de les seves estructures", alhora que dóna per conclosa "tota la seva activitat política".



A espera de les notícies que arribin des del Centre Henry Dunant a Ginebra –una prestigiosa organització que treballa en resolució de conflictes i que té com a president d'honor l'exministre socialista Javier Solana– ETA confirma que a partir d'ara ja no tornarà a ser "un agent que manifesti posicions polítiques, promogui iniciatives o interpel·li altres actors ".

ETB-2 ha emès a les 14.28 un enregistrament d'àudio en la qual Josu Ternera llegeix aquesta declaració. "Els i les exmilitants d'ETA continuaran amb la lluita per una Euskal Herria reunificada, independent, socialista, euskaldun i no patriarcal en altres àmbits, cadascú on ho consideri més oportú, amb la responsabilitat i honestedat de sempre", ratifica.

El contingut del text guarda similituds amb la carta que va enviar per ETA a diversos agents polítics, socials i sindicals a mitjans d'abril i que es va filtrar just un dia abans d'aquest comunicat. El portal Naiz ha rebut a més una altra gravació realitzada per Marixol Iparragirre, presa a França, en què llegeix aquesta mateixa gravació.

