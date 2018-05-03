Público
ETA anuncia la seva dissolució

L'organització terrorista comunica per carta "el final de la seva trajectòria" i el desmantellament del "conjunt de les seves estructures". ETA s'avança a l'acte públic previst per divendres amb presència de mediadors

Un empleado municipal tapa una pintada que pone 'ETA, el pueblo está contigo', en Gernica, en octubre de 2011, al día siguiente del anunio de la organización terrorista del cese de su actividad armada. REUTERS/Vincent West

Un empleat municipal tapa una pintada amb la inscripció 'ETA, el poble és amb tu', a Gernika, l'octubre del 2011, l'endemà de l'anuncia de l'organització terrorista del cessament de la seva activitat armada. REUTERS/Vincent West

S'ha acabat. ETA ha anunciat mitjançant un comunicat que deixa d'existir "per afavorir una nova fase històrica". Segons assegura en un comunicat enviat a Naiz (portal del diari Gara), la seva decisió implicarà "el desmantellament del conjunt de les seves estructures", alhora que dóna per conclosa "tota la seva activitat política".

A espera de les notícies que arribin des del Centre Henry Dunant a Ginebra –una prestigiosa organització que treballa en resolució de conflictes i que té com a president d'honor l'exministre socialista Javier Solana– ETA confirma que a partir d'ara ja no tornarà a ser "un agent que manifesti posicions polítiques, promogui iniciatives o interpel·li altres actors ".

ETB-2 ha emès a les 14.28 un enregistrament d'àudio en la qual Josu Ternera llegeix aquesta declaració. "Els i les exmilitants d'ETA continuaran amb la lluita per una Euskal Herria reunificada, independent, socialista, euskaldun i no patriarcal en altres àmbits, cadascú on ho consideri més oportú, amb la responsabilitat i honestedat de sempre", ratifica.

El contingut del text guarda similituds amb la carta que va enviar per ETA a diversos agents polítics, socials i sindicals a mitjans d'abril i que es va filtrar just un dia abans d'aquest comunicat. El portal Naiz ha rebut a més una altra gravació realitzada per Marixol Iparragirre, presa a França, en què llegeix aquesta mateixa gravació.

[Hi haurà ampliació]

