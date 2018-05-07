Facebook treballarà des de la torre Agbar en el control de continguts nocius

La torre Agbar de Barcelona podria haver trobat com a llogatera la companyia californiana Facebook.



El gegant de les xarxes socials hauria decidit contractar l'espai de vuit plantes, uns 9.000 metres quadrats, de l'edifici avui anomenat torre Glòries, per posar en funcionament un centre operatiu des del qual fer front a la generació de notícies falses.

Unes cinc centes persones començaran a treballar en els pròxims mesos en aquest edifici singular del districte 22@, segons que informa el diari Cinco Días,

en un centre operatiu de control de continguts nocius de la xarxa social.



Segons ha pogut saber aquest diari, la companyia Conference Call Center (CCC) ha obert un procés de selecció de professionals coneixedors de la comunicació a través d'Internet, amb coneixements, entre altres, de les llengües catalana, castellana, italiana, portuguesa, danesa i noruega, a més de tècnics informàtics.

Aquesta companyia, CCC, ja havia obert un altre centre de control de continguts a (Essen) Alemanya per Facebook, un model que replicarà ara a Barcelona.



Es desconeix si aquest nou centre assumirà les funcions del d'Alemanya o treballarà de manera conjunta.



L'arribada del proveïdor de Facebook ve a pal·liar la fracassada implantació de l'Agència Europea de Medicaments a la torre que es va construir per iniciativa d'Aigües de Barcelona (AGBAR), dissenyada per l'arquitecte Jean Nouvel.

La companyia fundada per Mark Zuckerberg es troba compromesa en l'obligació de control·lar d'alguna manera els continguts nocius, entre ells les notícies falses (fake news), que es divulguen a través de la seva gegantina xarxa social. Recentment el propi Zuckerberg es va comprometre davant una comissió del Senat dels EUA a implementar canvis en la seva empresa per protegir els usuaris de la difusió d'aquest tipus de continguts.

