La Fiscalia acusa de terrorisme i rebel·lió a dues persones detingudes per la Guardia Civil a les quals atribueix la responsabilitat d'haver "coordinat" les accions d'aixecament de barreres de peatge i talls de carreteres durant la passada setmana santa. Una de les persones detingudes és una dona de Viladecans.



Agents de la "benemèrita", a més, han practicat diferents escorcolls a diferents domicilis i no es descarten noves detencions.

Es tracta d'una operació coordinada pel jutjat central número 6 de l'Audiència Nacional, derivada de les denuncies presentades per la Fiscalia, que a principis d'aquest mes va anunciar que estudiava la possibilitat d'obrir "accions penals" contra el Comitè de Defensa de la República (CDR).



Detencions per part dels Mossos

Els Mossos d'Esquadra han detingut a sis persones que van participar en una altra acció de protesta el passat 30 de gener, al Parc de la Ciutadella, arran de l'ajornament d'un ple convocat per investir de nou a Carles Puigdemont com a president de la Generalitat.



La policia catalana ha informat que les detencions s'han practicat en les localitats barcelonines de Malgrat de Mar (amb dos arrests), Arenys de Mar, Òrrius i el Pont de Vilomara, i en la població lleidatana de Solsona.



Els detinguts estan acusats dels delictes de desordres públics i atemptat contra agents de l'autoritat, ja que se'ls atribueixen agressions als agents que formaven el cordó policial enfront del Parlament.



Els Mossos ja van detenir pels fets d'aquell dia a dos manifestants, quan grups de persones van desbordar el cordó policial dels Mossos d'Esquadra per fer visible la seva protesta davant el Parlament.