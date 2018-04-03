Público
CAUSA CONTRA EL SOBIRANISME La Fiscalia alemanya demana que es tramiti l'extradició de Carles Puigdemont 

El president de la Generalitat destituït per Mariano Rajoy seguirà empresonat, per risc de fugida, a l'espera de la decisió de  l'Audiència Territorial de Schleswig-Holstein

Un coche de policía pasa delante del acceso de la prisión de Neumünster (Alemania) hoy, 2 de abril de 2018. La Fiscalía alemana espera comunicar su decisión sobre la petición de extradición a España del expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont mañ

Presó alemanya de Neumünster, a la qual es troba Carles Puigdemont des de fa una setmana . EFE/ Clemens Bilan

La Fiscalia alemanya ha demanat a l'Audiència Territorial de Schleswig-Holstein la tramitació de l'extradició a Espanya del president Carles Puigdemont pels delictes de rebel·lió i malversació de fons públics.

Així mateix, la Fiscalia alemanya ha demanat que Puigdemont segueixi empresonat, per risc de fugida,  mentre es tramita la seva extradició a Espanya.

La Fiscalia estima que l'euroordre presentada per les autoritats espanyoles té validesa i que els delictes de rebel·lió i malversació tenen equivalents al Codi Penal alemany.

En el cas de la rebel·lió, la Fiscalia alemanya assenyala que l'acusació se sustenta en la celebració d'un referèndum contrari a la llei i que es va dur a terme sabent que podia desencadenar incidents violents. Així mateix, ha recordat que les autoritats espanyoles han denunciat la utilització de diners públics per a la celebració d'aquest referèndum.

Delegació de vot al Parlament

Gairebé al mateix moment que es donava a conèixer la decisió de la Fiscalia alemanya, la Mesa del Parlament aprovava aquest dimarts que Carles Puigdemont pugui exercir el seu dret a vot com a diputat, delegant en un company del seu grup.

L'acceptació de la delegació de vot s'ha aprovat amb els vots a favor d'Esquerra Republicaba (ERC) i Junts per Catalunya, i amb l'oposició de Cs i PSC.

