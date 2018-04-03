La Fiscalia alemanya ha demanat a l'Audiència Territorial de Schleswig-Holstein la tramitació de l'extradició a Espanya del president Carles Puigdemont pels delictes de rebel·lió i malversació de fons públics.



Així mateix, la Fiscalia alemanya ha demanat que Puigdemont segueixi empresonat, per risc de fugida, mentre es tramita la seva extradició a Espanya.



La Fiscalia estima que l'euroordre presentada per les autoritats espanyoles té validesa i que els delictes de rebel·lió i malversació tenen equivalents al Codi Penal alemany.



En el cas de la rebel·lió, la Fiscalia alemanya assenyala que l'acusació se sustenta en la celebració d'un referèndum contrari a la llei i que es va dur a terme sabent que podia desencadenar incidents violents. Així mateix, ha recordat que les autoritats espanyoles han denunciat la utilització de diners públics per a la celebració d'aquest referèndum.



Delegació de vot al Parlament

Gairebé al mateix moment que es donava a conèixer la decisió de la Fiscalia alemanya, la Mesa del Parlament aprovava aquest dimarts que Carles Puigdemont pugui exercir el seu dret a vot com a diputat, delegant en un company del seu grup.



L'acceptació de la delegació de vot s'ha aprovat amb els vots a favor d'Esquerra Republicaba (ERC) i Junts per Catalunya, i amb l'oposició de Cs i PSC.