El Govern Torra torna a posar en marxa el Diplocat

El Govern de Quim Torra suspèn la liquidació del Diplocat. Ho ha confirmat la portaveu de l’executiu Elsa Artadi després del Consell de Govern: "Per tant, deixar sense efecte una mesura que va prendre el govern espanyol durant el 155". Artadi ha defensat la institució de promoció exterior de la Generalitat que, segons ha dit, no van poder aturar per la via judicial perquè "estava perfectament emparat per la jurisprudència del Tribunal Constitucional" i "no es va incloure dins de l’acord del Senat el 27 d’octubre, sinó que es va prendre després i de manera irregular".



Per aquest motiu, la portaveu del Govern català també ha anunciat que el Govern es personarà com a acusació particular en contra de la "dissolució irregular i il·legal" que l'executiu espanyol va aplicar. Artadi ha explicat que properament es convocarà una reunió del Patronat per restituir el Dipocat.



El PSC i Ciutadans ja han respost davant aquest anunci. La líder del partit taronja, Inés Arrimadas, ha criticat la posició de distensió del Govern central, que permet en part la posada en marxa de nou d’aquesta institució: "Que volen tornar a fer el mateix ja ho sabem, la diferència és que ara tenen llum verda per part del govern de Sánchez per fer-ho". La portaveu dels socialistes, Eva Granados, també ha valorat la decisió de Torra: "Demanem al govern de Catalunya que el Diplicat serveixi per quelcom més que traslladar un ideari independentista al conjunt d’Europa” i que deixi de ser “un instrument de propaganda".

Reunió entre Sánchez i Torra

Artadi també ha fet públic que ella mateixa i la ministra de Política Territorial, Meritxell Batet, seran les encarregades de preparar la futura reunió entre els presidents de la Generalitat i del Govern espanyol, Quim Torra i Pedro Sánchez. Així ho haurien acordat els dos presidents per la conversa telefònica que van mantenir el passat divendres, tot i que encara no han acordat una data per la trobada.



Elsa Artadi però, es manté prudent respecte la reunió i ha avisat que no entendria que Sánchez portés el mateix enfocament amb Torra que el que porta amb altres dirigents territorials, en el marc de la roda de reunions que encetarà en aquest inici de legislatura: "És evident que venim de l'1 d'octubre i que no podem renunciar a l'autodeterminació. La trobada amb Sánchez no ésla de qualsevol president autonòmic", ha dit.

