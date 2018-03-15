La Guàrdia Civil ha posat en marxa una nova operació en el marc de les investigacions sobre l’organització del referèndum d'autodeterminació de l'1 d'octubre.



Agents de l'institut armat han entrat al Palau de la Generalitat i de nou la seu d'Òmnium Cultural a Barcelona per realitzar escorcolls.



A primera hora del matí, set treballadors d'Òmnium es trobaven retinguts en una sala, així com membres de la direcció. Fonts de l'entitat han explicat que els agents estan segrestant el correu electrònic dels treballadors i canviant les contrasenyes.



L'operació s'ha posat en marxa per ordre del titular del Jutjat d'instrucció número 13 de Barcelona, que també ha reclamat la detenció d'Antoni Molons, secretari de Difusió i Atenció Ciutadana de la Generalitat, que ja va declarar anteriorment sobre les campanyes de publicitat per afavorir la participació en el referèndum. Molons, detingut al seu domicili, es troba retingut a la Generalitat mentre s'efectuen escorcolls i se li pren declaració.



La Guardia Civil no ha entrat a cap domicili particular de cap membre de la Junta Nacional d'Òmnium, han precisat fonts de l'entitat cultural.

Segons fonts de la Guardia Civil consultades per Europa Press, les esmentades campanyes van tenir un cost 502.639 euros. L'Institut Armat ha analitzat factures i pres diverses declaracions d'alts càrrecs i empresaris per conèixer detalls sobre l'eventual utilització de diners públics en l'organització del referèndum.