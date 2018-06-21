La indignació per l'alliberament de 'La Manada' torna a la plaça Sant Jaume

L’anunci de la posada en llibertat dels cinc membres de La Manada amb una fiança de 6.000€ ha tornat a despertar la indignació als carrers d’arreu de l’Estat. A Barcelona, les 19.00 persones, unes 500 persones s’han concentrat a la Plaça Sant Jaume per rebutjar la decisió de la secció segona de l’Audiència de Navarra, que avui ha decidit aixecar la presó condicional només dues setmanes abans que venci el termini màxim de dos anys d’empresonament. Els condemnats podrien haver-se quedat a presó fins a complir la meitat de la condemna d'haver-se ampliat el termini, tal com demanava un dels magistrats.



Amb l'arribada del primer gruix de gent s'ha pogut sentir crits de suport cap a l'agredida durant les festes de Santfermins de 2016, "si ens toquen a una, ens toquen a totes". Tampoc falten les consignes crítiques amb el sistema judicial: "La justícia empara els violadors". El degoteig de gent és constant, raó per la qual probablement el número de concentrats creixerà al llarg del vespre. La societat civil ja va sortir en massa el passat 26 de març per protestar contra la sentència, que va rebaixar el delicte d'agressió a abús sexual.



Barcelona no ha estat l’únic indret on s’ha pogut sentir la indignació de la societat civil. Els veïns de Lleida, Tarragona i Girona també han convocat concentracions al carrer a la mateixa hora per protestar contra aquesta decisió judicial. També hi ha convocades manifestacions a Pamplona, Palma de Mallorca, Sevilla, Madrid i Saragossa.



Per la seva banda, la portaveu de l'executiu català, Elsa Artadi, ha aprofitat la roda de premsa després de la reunió entre l'expresident cessat, Carles Puigdemont, i el president Quim Torra a Berlín per mostrar el seu rebuig a la decisió judicial: "Volem condemnar el sistema de decisions que posen en perill la vida de les dones", ha dit Artadi.

