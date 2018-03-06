Público
Jordi Sànchez demana al Suprem i al TC assistir al seu ple d'investidura el dia 12

El número 2 de Junts per Catalunya sol·licita la llibertat provisional per "preservar el normal funcionament de les institucions catalanes" i la "legitimitat democràtica" del Gogvern de la Generalitat. En cas de no obtenir la llibertat, demana un permís de sortida per al dia de la sessió d'investidura

Jordi Sànchez, número 2 de JxCat i candidat a la investidura, en una imatge d'arxiu. EFE/Arxiu

El número 2 de JxCat i candidat a la investidura, Jordi Sànchez, ha demanat aquest dimarts al Tribunal Suprem i al Tribunal Constitucional (TC) la llibertat provisional o, en el seu defecte, un permís per poder assistir al seu propi ple d'investidura, fixat pel Parlament per al dia 12 de març. La data, de fet, s'ha conegut en primer lloc pels recursos de Sànchez, i només posteriorment l'ha confirmada el Parlament.

La defensa de Sànchez ha presentat dos recursos. El primer, al Tribunal Suprem, per sol·licitar l'alliberament o el permís de sortida el dia 12. El segon, al TC, per ampliar el recurs d'empara que ja va presentar en què demanava ser alliberat.

En el seu recurs al Suprem, Sànchez argumenta que "en exercici dels seus drets fonamentals" ha de poder assistir al seu ple d'investidura. Entre d'altres coses, perquè aquesta seria la "manera més adient" de "preservar el normal funcionamient de las institucions catalanes i la plena legitimitat democràtica del futur executiu català", així com de respectar els "drets polítics" del propi Sànchez i "els drets dels que l'han elegit".

