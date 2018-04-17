La Junta de Fiscals en cap de Catalunya ha acordat aquest dimarts seguir amb les investigacions a alcaldes per la seva participació en el referèndum de l'1 d'octubre, després de celebrar aquest dimarts una reunió per analitzar els procediments oberts per aquest assumpte.



Segons que ha informat la Fiscalia Superior de Catalunya en un comunicat, el ministeri públic ha decidit continuar amb la pràctica de diligències per determinar l'eventual responsabilitat dels alcaldes en la "cessió dels locals o edificis de titularitat municipal efectivament disposats i oberts al públic com a centres de votació".

Al setembre de 2017, la Fiscalia General de l'Estat, comandada aleshores per José Manuel Maza, va demanar als fiscals en cap de Barcelona, Tarragona, Lleida i Girona que obrissin investigacions contra 712 alcaldes catalans per la seva col·laboració en la preparació del referèndum d'independència de l'1 d'octubre i, després de sis mesos de recerca, van demanar una pròrroga de sis mesos més per seguir amb les diligències de recerca.

Dimarts passat, l'alcalde de Molins de Rei, Joan Ramon Casals (PDeCAT), va comparèixer dimarts passat a la Ciutat de la Justícia com a investigat per desobediència.

Les citacions judicials havien quedat aturades després d'una primera onada, en la qual desenes d'alcaldes van ser cridats als jutjats. Darrerament, però, com va avançar Públic, el Suprem ha reprès la persecució contra els ajuntaments sobiranistes.