Carles Puigdemont, en llibertat. La sala primera penal del Tribunal Superior de l'estat alemany de Schleswig-Holstein ha dictat aquest dijous llibertat condicional, sota fiança de 75.000 euros, per al president cessat de la Generalitat, mentre continua estudiant la petició d'extradició de les autoritats espanyoles. En la seva resolució, el tribunal també declara que no veu admissible el presumpte delicte de rebel·lió pel està processat pel Tribunal Suprem, i pel qual el reclama la justícia espanyola.

En la resolució, el tribunal considera "inadmissible" imputar el delicte de rebel·lió a Puigdemont. Descarta l'extradició per aquest delicte perquè els actes que imputa la justícia espanyola al president cessat "no serien punibles a Alemanya" segons la legislació vigent del país centreeuropeu. En aquest sentit, descarta el delicte més equiparable recollit al codi penal alemany, el d'"alta traïció", perquè no es compleix el requisit que s'hagi produït "violència" –un requisit que també és present en el tipus penal de rebel·lió en la legislació espanyola–.

Descartat el delicte de rebel·lió, el tribunal continuarà estudiant si extradeix Puigdemont per l'altre delicte pel qual està processat a Espanya, el de malversació. En aquest sentit, tot i apreciar risc de fuga, considera que aquest és ara queda considerablement reduït, en descartar-se el delicte més greu, el de rebel·lió, per la qual cosa ha decidit deixar-lo en llibertat sota fiança.



Amb aquesta decisió, el tribunal denega la petició de la fiscalia de l'estat de Schleswig Holstein de mantenir Puigdemont en presó provisional mentre estudia la petició d'extradició. La decisió no és recorrible.



Per altra banda, el tribunal també nega que Puigdemont pugui ser objecte de persecució política a Espanya, un dels arguments de la defensa per demanar que no sigui extradit.



