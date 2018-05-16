Els consellers de la Generalitat destituïts per Mariano Rajoy i exiliats a Bèlgica, Toni Comín, Meritxell Serret i Lluís Puig, no seran lliurats a les autoritats espanyoles per un defecte de forma en l'euroordre de detenció emès pel jutge del Tribunal Suprem Pablo Llarena. Així ho ha explicat el propi Comín en declaracions als mitjans, juntament amb Serret i Puig, després de conèixer la decisió del tribunal belga que s'ha ocupat del cas.

"Volem mostrar la nostra satisfacció rotunda, més absoluta, perquè avui efectivament s'ha fet justícia. La Cambra del Consell de Bèlgica ha decidit que no s'executarà l'ordre europea de detenció perquè és una ordre irregular, una ordre que no compleix amb els requisits que determina el sistema europeu que regula les euroordres", ha afirmat Comín.



"Ja n'hi ha prou d'abusar del codi penal i del sistema europeu d'euroordres", ha dit el conseller de Salut de l'equip de Carles Puigdemont. "Tot aquest problema es deriva de l'error d'haver judicialitzat un conflicte polític", ha afegit.

En el mateix sentit, Meritxell Serret ha demanat que "es resolgui democràticament aquest conflicte". "Volem la llibertat dels nostres companys".



I Lluís Puig ha expressat la seva confiança en el que ha decidit la justícia belga serveixi per a a tota Europa el cas es resolgui en el mateix sentit.

Euroordre tècnicament inadmissible

L'advocat Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas ha explicat que tant la defensa dels polítics catalans com la Fiscalia de Brussel·les han coincidit a assenyalar que existeix un defecte de forma que fa que l'euroordre contra ells no sigui "tècnicament" admissible. La resolució judicial del tribunal belga, segons ha dit, posa de manifest que el Suprem espanyol "imputa greus delictes per fets que no són delictius i això ho fa forçant els tipus penals" i sense tenir en compte "les més elementals garanties processals".

Segons han explicat els advocats, el problema de forma de l'euroordre emesa pel magistrat Pablo Llarena és que es basa en la que va ser emesa mesos abans per l'Audiència Nacional, però els delictes no es corresponen.



El tribunal belga ha decidit rebutjar la petició de la Justícia espanyola per aquest motiu i sense entrar a valorar el fons de la qüestió, segons han assenyalat els advocats. El jutge Llarena podria emetre una nova euroordre contra els tres responsables polítics catalans exiliats a Bèlgica.