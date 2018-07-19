L'agressor del fotoperiodista Jordi Borràs és un policia de la unitat antiyihadista

Poc després de l'agressió contra el fotoperiodista Jordi Borràs es va conèixer que l'home que li va trencar el nas amb un cop de puny era Policia Nacional. Doncs bé, ara també trascendeix que no es tracta d'un funcionari qualsevol, sinó que forma part de l'equip d'investigació antiyihadista del cos de seguretat espanyol. Aquesta informació assumeix que el policia té un rang major dins la institució del que es pensava, ja que fins ara s'havia explicat que s'encarregava de tasques burocràtiques a la comissaria de la Verneda.
Jordi Borràs va patir una agressió a la sortida de l'Ateneu Barcelonès després de l'acte de la Crida Nacional per la República d'aquest dilluns. El fotoperiodista va patir un trencament de nas i diverses ferides a la cara a causa del cop, que l'agressor va proferir a crits de "Viva franco". Al fugir, el policia va perdre una navalla i la cartera. Borràs a interposat una denúncia contra el policia, que ha fet el mateix contra el periodista.
