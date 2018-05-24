L'AN emet una ordre de detenció nacional, internacional i europea per a Valtonyc



Valtonyc en cerca i captura. L’Audiència Nacional ha demanat aquest dijous, a petició de la Fiscalia, una ordre nacional, internacional i europea de detenció contra el raper mallorquí després que sortís del país per evitar entrar a presó. Fonts jurídiques han informat que la secció segona de lo Penal ha pres la decisió en consonància amb el ministeri públic, que així ho va sol·licitar després que aquest dimecres transcendís que Valtonyc havia sortit de territori espanyol.

Per contra, el grup de suport del cantant ha comunicat desconèixer si Valtonyc és a qualsevol punt d’Europa. En una piulada, el compte Llibertat Valtonyc ha desmentit haver confirmat la seva marxa a Bèlgica, tal com es pensava en un inici. Així ho ha expressat un dels membres de Llibertat Valtonyc, Mulay Embarek, en roda de premsa a l'Eurocambra: "Valtonyc, siusplau, diga'ns on ets i canvio el meu bitllet. No sabem si està viu, si està mort, si menja o no menja".



El raper faria tres setmanes que estaria en parador desconegut, segons ha informat el seu entorn. Per la seva banda, el cantant i integrant del grup de suport, Pablo Hassel, també pendent de judici per enaltiment del terrorisme, ha dit en roda de premsa des de l’Eurocambra que ell no marxarà del país: “La decisió que jo he pres és la de resistir des de l’Estat espanyol, des dels carrers o des de la presó”.



Des del Grup de Suport a @valtonyc volem desmentir les informacions emeses per @tv3cat. Ningú d'aquest grup, de l'entorn o de la família ha confirmat que @valtonyc sigui a Bèlgica o a cap punt d'Europa — Llibertat Valtonyc (@FreeValtonyc) 23 de maig de 2018



Avui s’acaba el termini de deu dies que va concedir l’Audiència per l’ingrés voluntari en presó després que el Tribunal Constitucional rebutgés la seva petició de deixar en suspensió la condemna. Valtonyc va fer públic un missatge per Twitter just abans que se sabés que havia sortit del país on assegurava que Espanya faria "el ridícul" quan la policia nacional anés a casa seva a buscar-lo i mostrava la seva voluntat de resistir: “No s’ho posaré tan fàcil".

