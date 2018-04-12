El jutge de l'Audiència Nacional Diego de Egea ha deixat en llibertat Tamara Carrasco, detinguda a Viladecans en relació a les protestes dels CDR a les autopistes, i ha desestimat la petició d'empresonament plantejada per la Fiscalia. El jutge no veu delictes de terrorisme ni de rebel·lió en les activitats denunciades per la fiscalia. Qualifica de "desordres públics" els fets pels quals va ser acusada, però li imposa unes severes mesures cautelars.



La deixa en llibertat provisional però amb fortes restriccions de moviment. Haurà de comparèixer cada setmana, tots els dilluns, al jutjat de guàrdia, li prohibeix no només sortir de l'Estat espanyol sinó també del terme municipal del seu poble, Viladecans, llevat que sigui per anar a la feina o amb expressa autorització judicial, i que faciliti un domicili i telèfon perquè pugui estar localitzable.



La detenció de persones que presumptament havien participat en accions convocades pels Comitès de Defensa de la República (CDR) va aixecar un moviment de protesta a tot el territori català. El passat dimarts, milers de persones van respondre a la crida dels propis CDR, l'Assemblea Nacional Catalana (ANC) i Òmnium Cultural i es van concentrar a places i carrers de les principals poblacions. Si en altres ocasions els ciutadans havien sortit a les places a protestar per acusacions i imputacions de sedició o rebel·lió, les acusacions de "terrorisme" per les accions de protesta a les autopistes durant la Setmana santa van fer saltar les alarmes entre els seguidors de les entitats sobiranistes.



