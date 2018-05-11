Cs tornaria a ser la força més votada amb el 24,5 % dels vots i les forces independentistes mantindrien la majoria absoluta i fins i tot la podrien millorar si ara es convoquessin noves eleccions al Parlament de Catalunya, segons una enquesta del Centre d'Estudis d'Opinió de la Generalitat (CEO) que ha presentat aquest divendres el seu director, Jordi Argelaguet.



El mateix estudi assenyala que tant Junts per Catalunya (JxCat) com Esquerra Republicana (ERC) patirien un retrocés, però la CUP, que doblaria el seu nombre de vots, arribant al 9%, multiplicaria gairebé per tres la seva representació a la Cambra catalana.

Amb el 24,5% dels vots, un punt menys que el 21-D, el partit d'Inés Arrimadas i Albert Rivera aconseguiria entre 33 i 34 escons. Actualment en té 36.



JxCat perdria entre 4 i 2 diputats, perquè obtindria entre 30 i 32 (ara té 34). ERC se situaria entre els 29 i 32 escons (ara té 32). i la CUP passaria de tenir 4 a 11 representants al Parlament, segons el sondeig del CEO.



El PSC perdria com a mínim 2 escons. Aconseguiria entre 13 i 15 (ara té 17), Catalunya en Comú Podem pujaria de 8 fins a 11 escons i el PP es quedaria amb 3 o 4 diputats.

Majoria a favor de la independència

El CEO constata, d'altra banda, que els partidaris de la independència tornen a superar els que són directament contraris. Un 48% dels catalans votaria Sí a la pregunta sobre si Catalunya ha de ser un estat independent, davant un 43,7% que rebutja aquesta possibilitat.



Es tracta d'una enquesta realitzada a 1.500 catalans, amb un marge d'error +-2,53% i elaborada entre el 7 i el 27 d'abril, és a dir, en plenes negociacions entre independentistes per desbloquejar la legislatura a Catalunya i investir a un president.



