A la segona, tampoc. El jutge del Tribunal Suprem Pablo Llarena ha denegat la sol·licitud del diputat de JxCaat Jordi Sànchez, empresonat a Soto del Real des de fa mig any, perquè acudeixi aquest divendres al seu propi ple d'investidura, així com perquè pugui defensar el seu programa a distància, en intervenció telemàtica. El jutge considera que persisteix el "risc de reiteració delictiva" en cas que sortís investit president de la Generalitat. I considera que això és motiu suficient com per justificar una "restricció parcial" del Pacte Internacional de Drets Civils i Polítics a què al·ludeix el requeriment del Comité de Drets Humans de l'ONU, en el qual s'havien basat JxCat i el president del Parlament per proposar de nou Sànchez per a la investidura.

En una resolució dictada aquest dijous -menys de 24 hores abans de l'hora prevista per al ple d'investidura-, Llarena considera quehi ha "elements que apunten marcadament i racionalment" que "l'eventual mandat" de Sànchez es pot orientar cap al "trencament" de "l'ordre constitucional", i que això pot ocorre "amb profund menyscapte de les mateixes normes prohibitives penals que han justificat la incoació de la present causa".

[Hi haurà ampliació]