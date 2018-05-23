El raper Valtonyc ha marxat de territori espanyol per evitar l’entrada a presó, segons ha pogut saber Público. Josep Miquel Arenas, més conegut com a Valtonyc, hauria d’haver entrat a presó aquest dijous 24 de maig, deu dies després de rebre la notificació d’empresonament, però el raper ha decidit sortir del país, i ja va abandonar l'Estat fa més d'una setmana. Els darrers dies, de fet, Valtonyc ha evitat qualsevol aparició pública, i només s'ha ocmunicat a través de les xarxes socials. Aquest mateix dimecres ha advertit a Twitter que “no ho posaria fàcil” a la justícia espanyola, tot i que en un primer moment semblava que esperaria la detenció des de casa.
El raper tenia permesa la mobilitat per tot el territori espanyol. Tot i això, la Policia Nacional va activar un pla de control per advertir d’entrades i sortides en avió de la illa de Mallorca, d’on és originari, raó per la qual els seus seguidors van respondre comprant fins a 23 bitllets al seu nom per volar a diferents destinacions. Sembla que la maniobra ha sorgit efecte i Valtonyc, finalment, ha abandonat l’Estat espanyol abans que el dispositiu policial estigués en funcionament.
Segons ha estat afirmant darrerament a les xarxes socials, Valtonyc tenia previst no presentar-se a la presó i, per tant, forçar una ordre de detenció a casa seva per executar un ingrés forçós. En l’últim tuit publicat, el raper anuncia la seva voluntat de resistir: “Demà Espanya farà el ridícul, un altre cop. No ho posaré tan fàcil”, ha publicat. Sembla, doncs, que estaria advertint que aquest dijous la policia no el trobaria pas, a casa. Valtonyc ha estat condemnat pel Tribunal Suprem a tres anys i mig de presó per enaltiment del terrorisme, injúries al rei Joan Carles I i amenaces a Jorge Campos, del partit d'ultradreta Actúa Baleares, a les seves cançons.
