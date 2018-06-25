Meritxell Serret serà la delegada de la Generalitat a Brussel·les

Meritxell Serret, consellera d'Agricultura durant el darrer Govern de Carles Puigdemont, i exiliada a Bèlgica amb els també exconsellers Toni Comín i Lluís Puig, serà la propera delegada de la Generalitat a Brussel·les, segons ha informat aquest dilluns TV3. Serret està imputada en la macrocausa contra l'independentisme que instrueix el jutge Pablo Llarena al Tribunal Suprem, per la qual cosa el seu nomenament seria el primer d'un dels dirigents independentistes encausats, després que els tribunals frustressin les investidures de Puigdemont, Jordi Sànchez i Jordi Turull, i després que el Govern central -en els darrers dies de Mariano Rajoy i el PP al poder- no publiquessin al BOE ni al DOGC els nomenaments com a consellers de Turull i Josep Rull.

El nomenament de Serret, que correspon al titular del departament d'Exteriors, Ernest Maragall, vindrà acompanyat dels acords del Govern per reobrir diverses delegacions tancades pel 155, segons la mateixa informació. Maragall ja va anunciar, tot just després de ser nomenat, que reobriria les seus a Itàlia, Irlanda, Alemenya, el Regne Unit, els Estats Units i Suïssa.



Serret està imputada per desobediència i malversació, però no pas per rebel·lió, com sí que hi estan altres membres del darrer Govern de Puigdemont. Això fa que el seu processament no comporti la seva inhabilitació automàtica -com podria ser el cas dels processats per rebel·lió, segons algunes interpretacions de la llei-, per la qual cosa podria continuar en el càrrec fins a una eventual sentència condemnatòria.