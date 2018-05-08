Millo i dos secretaris d'Estat es reuneixen amb els guàrdies civils amb fills a El Palau

El delegat del Govern central a Catalunya, Enric Millo, i dos secretaris d'Estat, s'estan reunint amb els guàrdies civils, pares i mares dels fills que van denunciar rebre humiliacions per part de professors de l'escola El Palau, a Sant Andreu de la Barca, després de l'1 d'octubre. El que havia de ser un acte solemne ha acabat celebrant-se sota la màxima discreció possible, però l'expectació mediàtica ja era inevitable. La reunió, que s'havia de produir aquest matí, ha acabat convocant-se per la tarda.



Els policies han arribat en una furgoneta de vidres tintats que ha entrat pel pati del carrer Mallorca amb Roger de Llúria. Se'ls ha pogut veure uniformats amb el vestit oliva i el tricorni entrant cap a l'edifici. Els han rebut càrrecs polítics i policials d'alt nivell. El primer en fer acte de presència ha estat el delegat del govern, Enric Millo, que ha arribat a les 16.30. L'han succeït el Secretari d'Estat del Ministeri d'Interior, José Antonio Nieto, i el Secretari d'Estat del Ministeri d'Educació, Marcial Marin. També s'han pogut veure alts càrrecs del cos de la Guàrdia Civil. Aquest matí, Comissions Obreres ha convocat una concentració davant la Delegació del Govern de rebuig a aquesta reunió.



La reunió va ser convocada pel Ministre d'Interior, José Ignacio Zoido, després que la Fiscalia de delictes d'Odi ha acusat a nou professors del centre pels fets denunciats. Va ser anunciada pel mateix Zoido per Twitter, on deia que l'objectiu d'aquesta trobada era "donar-los tot el suport d'Interior, d'Educació i del Govern". En aquests moments s'està celebrant la reunió entre els representants polítics i policials i els pares i mares i s'espera que durant les properes hores es coneguin els detalls d'aquesta trobada.

.@ja_nietob y @marcialmarinh se reunirán con los agentes de la @guardiacivil padres de alumnos del centro de Barcelona donde 9 profesores han sido denunciados por la Fiscalía por presuntos delitos de odio. Les trasladarán todo el apoyo de @interiorgob @educaciongob y el Gobierno. pic.twitter.com/aekS4lLsV6 — Juan Ignacio Zoido (@zoidoJI) 1 de mayo de 2018

[Estem treballant per ampliar aquesta informació]