El secretari general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, s'ha convertit aquest divendres en el primer candidat que fa triomfar una moció de censura al Congrés des de la recuperació de la democràcia. La moció contra Mariano Rajoy ha prosperat amb 180 vots a favor –els del PSOE, Unidos Podemos, ERC, PDeCAT, PNB, Compromís, EH-Bildu i NUeva Canarias–, per 169 vots en contra.



El resultat considera Sánchez automàticament investit amb la confiança de la cambra per ser president, i la presidenta del Congrés, Ana Pastor, ja ho ha comunicat al rei Felip VI, amb qui es reuniex a les 15.30h. Els següents passos immediats seran la publicació al BOE del nomenament de Sánchez aquest dissabte, la seva presa de possessió –potser també dissabte– i el nomenament del nou Govern.



També és previsible que s'elegeixi un altre president del Congrés, i que es renovin igualment altres càrrecs que depenen de l'Executiu –com els delegats del Govern central–. No serà el cas dels Pressupostos Generals de l'Estat: Sánchez s'ha compromès a governar amb els de Rajoy, aprovats fa només una setmana.

Després de la votació, Rajoy ha reaccionat amb més elegància que el dia anterior, quan va seguir des d'un restaurant tota la sessió de la tarda de la moció. El fins ara president s'ha aixecat del seu escó i ha donat la mà a Sánchez. Diputats de Podemos han llançat crits de 'Sí que es pot', i el seu líder, Pablo Iglesias, s'ha abraçat a Sánchez.



L'esportivitat de Rajoy ha contrastat amb el to crispat del líder de Cs, Albert Rivera, que ha desitjat "sort", entre moltes cometes, a Sánchez: "la necessitarà, amb un govern tan feble, sostingut pels separatistes i el populisme de Podemos", ha etzibat