Mor un home després de saltar d'un desè pis quan l'anaven a desnonar

Un home ha mort a Cornellà de Llobregat (Baix Llobregat) després de saltar per la finestra de la seva vivenda, situat a la desena planta, quan una comitia judicial havia anat al seu pis per executar un desnonament. Fonts dels Mossos d'Esquadra han explicat a EFE que la comitivia judicial havia acudit a primera hora del matí a l'habitatge i que, davant la negativa d'abandonar el domicili per part de les persones que estaven dins, han requerit la presència de la policia catalana a les 10.30 del matí.
Quan han arribat els agents, han acompanyat a la comitiva judicial fins el pis on s'havia de practicar el desnonament i han tocat a la porta. En un primer moment, la veu des de l'interior els ha dit que anaven a obrir, però acte seguit han escoltat els crits d'una dona que també estava adins alertant que l'home havia saltat per la finestra.
Quan aquesta dona finalment els ha obert la porta, els policies han constatat que hi havia una persona estesa al carrer. Immediatament han donat avís al Sistema d'Emergències Mèdiques (SEM) que només ha pogut certificar la mort de l'home.
