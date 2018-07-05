Público
Público

Ocupen quatre immobles per evitar que la Generalitat els subhasti a privats

Aturem la Subhasta s'ha concentrat davant l'edifici on s'està celebrant la subhasta de la Generalitat de 47 immobles. Mossos d'Esquadra han carregat quan els assistents han intentat evitar l'entrada de licitadors. La plataforma demana que aquests pisos es destinin a lloguer social, mentre que la Generalitat al·lega que no estan en condicions per viure-hi.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un licitador es fa enrere davant les mobilitzacions de la plataforma Aturem la Subhasta a Hospitalet de Llobregat, on la Generalitat sorteja 47 immobles. @StopSubhasta

Un licitador es fa enrere davant les mobilitzacions de la plataforma Aturem la Subhasta a Hospitalet de Llobregat, on la Generalitat sorteja 47 immobles. @StopSubhasta

La plataforma Aturem la Subhasta ha ocupat dos pisos de Barcelona propietat de la Generalitat que han de subhastar-se per aquesta institució. Davant la possibilitat que aquests espais vagin a parar a "fons voltor" en un moment d'emergència habitacional, els activistes han decidit entrar per la força en aquests immobles, que se sumen als altres dos pisos ocupats durant els dies previs. Els immobles són un local al barri del Farró i un pis al Clot, segons han informat per Twitter.

Els activistes també han convocat una concentració a l'Hospitalet del Llobregat aquest matí, on s'havia de celebrar la subhasta, per evitar que els licitadors poguessin entrar. L'esdeveniment s'està celebrant en aquests moments, però la plataforma ha aconseguit endarrerir l'hora d'inici. Durant la concentració, els Mossos d'Esquadra han carregat contra els presents i s'han generat moments de tensió. A hores d'ara, els activistes ja han desconvocat i es dirigeixen als immobles ocupats.

Aturem la Subhasta fa setmanes que demana l'aturada d'aquesta iniciativa. Demanen destinar els 47 immobles a habitatge social, però la Generalitat assegura que els pisos no estan en condicions per ser habitats i que perdrien diners en aquesta operació.

Etiquetas