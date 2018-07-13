Pedro Sánchez nomena Joan Herrera nou director de l'IDAE

El Consell de Ministres ha nomenat aquest divendres l'exlíder d'ICV i exportaveu de la formació al Congrés Joan Herrera director general de l'Institut de Diversificació i Estalvi de l' energia (IDAE). Herrera és actualment professor associat a la Universitat de Girona, on imparteix "Teoria de les elits a Espanya", segons ha informat el Ministeri per a la Transició Ecològica.



Herrera, nascut el 1971, és advocat i llicenciat per la Universitat de Barcelona i especialista en Dret Urbanístic i del Medi Ambient, amb un postgrau a la Universitat Pompeu Fabra. Va ser diputat i portaveu del Grup Esquerra Verda-IU-Iniciativa per Catalunya Verds al Congrés dels Diputats en la vuitena legislatura, entre 2004 i 2008, i en la novena fins a octubre de 2010. Posteriorment va ser diputat i president del grup parlamentari d'ICV-EUiA al Parlament de Catalunya.

La seva activitat parlamentària ha estat vinculada a l'economia verda, i ha estat portaveu i impulsor de diferents iniciatives en matèria energètica i ambiental.



En quant a càrrecs orgànics a ICV, Herrera va ser secretari general el 2009 i després coordinador nacional fins a abril de 2016. Des de llavors ha exercit com a advocat i soci al despatx Sinergia EDM (Energia, Dret i Medi Ambient) i ha dirigit l'Escola de Quadres de CCOO. També és patró de la Fundació Energies Renovables i autor de dos llibres i nombrosos articles