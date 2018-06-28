Pedro Sánchez rebutja un referèndum d'autodeterminació pactat amb l'Estat

El president del Govern espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, ha tancat la porta a la proposta que Quim Torra va assegurar que posaria sobre la taula la pròxima reunió: celebrar un referèndum d’autodeterminació pactat amb l’Estat. En una trobada de líders socialistes a Brussel·les, Sánchez ha fet unes declaracions que deixarien fora de la taula el primer punt de diàleg entre executius, ja que ha assegurat que el Govern espanyol “ha estat bastant clar sobre aquesta qüestió durant anys, i no ha canviat”.



Al president d’Espanya també li han preguntat sobre el discurs de l’ambaixador als EUA, Pedro Morenés, que va provocar l’abandó de Torra del sopar protocol·lari d’inauguració del festival Smithsonian FolkLive, on Catalunya hi estava convidada. Sánchez ha dit que no l’ha escoltat, mentre Torra ja ha demanat la dimissió del diplomàtic.



Després de la polèmica, l’organització del festival ha pres la decisió d’anul·lar els discursos inaugurals del president Quim Torra i l’ambaixador Morenés. Qui tampoc parlarà serà la delegació d’Armènia, també convidada al festival. La supressió d’aquests discursos busca rebaixar tensions entre les dues institucions pocs dies abans de la trobada entre Sánchez i Torra, que se celebrarà el proper 9 de juliol. Pedro Morenés va ser nomenat pel Govern de Mariano Rajoy i s’espera que sigui substituït properament.

