Pere Aragonès planta el Consell de Política Fiscal i el qualifica d'una reunió de "tràmit" 

Pere Aragonès no assistirà a la reunió del Consell de Política Fiscal i Financera convocat pel govern espanyol. El vicepresident i conseller d'Economia ho ha comunicat amb una carta, on al·lega que moltes qüestions d'aquest àmbit són específics de Catalunya. Aragonès ha emplaçat a la ministra d'Hisenda, Maria Jesús Montero, a convocar la reunió bilateral entre els dos governs, tal com van pactar en la reunió entre el president Pedro Sánchez i el president Quim Torra.



Aragonès ha aprofitat la missiva per criticar el funcionament de la Comissió, amb el qual diuen estar "profundament en desacord", ja que els consellers d'economia autonòmics no tenen dret a vot. El vicepresident també critica la impossibilitat de canviar les posicions en aquestes trobades, que qualifica "d'una reunió de tràmit", ja que la composició del ple i la majoria reservada al Ministeri d'Hisenda "permeten vetar qualsevol postura discrepant".



Aquesta resistència a assistir a òrgans multilaterals de coordinació autonòmica ja la va defensar el conseller durant la reunió amb la vicepresidenta espanyola, Carmen Calvo.





